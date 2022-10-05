Going early to Australia important, it takes time to get used to unique pace and bounce there: Dravid

Getting used to the unique pace and bounce in Australia will be the Indian team's primary objective at the preparatory camp in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup, said head coach Rahul Dravid.

Speaking to the media following the home series win over Australia and South Africa, Dravid said the idea behind reaching Australia well in advance ahead of the World Cup was to familiarise the players with the conditions, especially the ones who have not played Down Under.

The team leaves for Perth on Thursday morning. Besides training, the squad will play a couple of practice games before moving to Brisbane for the warm up games organised by the ICC. India open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23.