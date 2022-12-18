Golwalkar’s ‘Hindutva’ worships caste but pretends it is inclusive and above caste

Golwalkar’s main work is a book called Bunch of Thoughts. As the name suggests, it is not particularly unified and is scattered, offering his opinion on several things, mostly about how much he dislikes minorities, who are enemies of India by birth. He defines Hindus as being those people with the “urge for realisation of God.” However, this was not God in the form that most people identified with, Golwalkar wrote, but a living god and not an idol or immaterial form. "Nirakar (formless) and Nirgun (without attribute) and all that leads us nowhere." Idol worship “does not satisfy us who are full of activity”. We want a ‘living’ God, which will engross us in activity and invoke powers within us.” This living God was the Indian nation, but according to Golwalkar the nation-god did not include all communities but only one. In his words:

"Our People Are Our God, is what our ancients told us. But not all people. Ramakrishna Paramhans and Vivekanand said ‘Serve Man’. But ‘Man’ in the sense of humanity is too wide and cannot be grasped. It should be an Almighty with certain limitations. ‘Man’ here means Hindu People. Our ancients did not use the word Hindu but they did say that the sun and the moon are His eyes, the stars and skies created from His navel and that Brahmin is the head, King the hands, Vaishya the thighs and Shudra the feet." He continues: “This means that people who have this fourfold arrangement i.e., the Hindu People, is our God.” Service to this society is then service to God.”