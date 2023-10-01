Goods train derails in Raigad; operations on Panvel-Vasai route hit
A goods train derailed on Saturday afternoon in Maharashtra's Raigad district, disrupting operations on the Panvel-Vasai route, the Central Railway said.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Central Railway Chief Public Relations Office (CPRO) Shivraj Manaspure said four wagons, including a brake van, of the freight train, headed to Vasai (in Palghar district) from Panvel (in Raigad district), derailed on the Panvel-Kalamboli section at around 3.05 pm.
After the incident, at least five passenger trains were detained at various spots on the Konkan-Mumbai route.
"Out of 59 wagons of the goods train, 54 wagons are cleared from the accident site and brought to the Kalamboli yard," Manaspure said on Saturday night.
He said the four derailed wagons and the brake van were at the spot and their removal was in progress.
"Around 250 labourers are working at the spot," he said.
A common route crossover of the Up and Down route at Panvel is given fit and made available for the train movement from the derailment site.
The first Up train 12617 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Express departed from Panvel at 7.37 PM.
At least half a dozen trains have been diverted and several other trains delayed due to the derailment of the goods train.
However, Navi Mumbai suburban services between the Panvel-CSMT section were unaffected as the incident occurred on the Panvel-Kalamboli railway line, which further leads to Mumbai and Vasai.
Notably, Railway authorities have planned a 38-hour mega block between Panvel and Belapur stations of Harbour and Trans-Harbour corridors beginning Saturday night for laying two new lines under the Dedicated Freight Corridor.
01 Oct 2023