Google wins legal battle over song lyrics copyright

The lawsuit claimed that Google was scraping info from its website by putting watermarks on its lyrics, which then appeared in Google searches without any attribution to Genius.



Google then said that it always strives to uphold high standards of conduct for itself and from the partners we work with.



"Music publishers often don't have digital copies of the lyrics text. In these cases, we -- like music streaming services and other companies -- license the lyrics text from third parties," the company said.



"We do not crawl or scrape websites to source these lyrics. The lyrics that you see in information boxes on Search come directly from lyrics content providers, and they are updated automatically as we receive new lyrics and corrections on a regular basis," it added.