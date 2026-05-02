Government appoints long-time ally Prasoon Joshi to head Prasar Bharati
The position of Prasar Bharati chairman had remained vacant since December 2025, following the sudden resignation of former bureaucrat Navneet Sehgal
Lyricist, writer and communications professional Prasoon Joshi has been appointed chairman of Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Saturday.
Joshi, who has been serving as chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since August 2017, is among the few individuals to have been entrusted with both roles by the ministry. Government sources indicated that a new CBFC chairperson is likely to be appointed soon.
The position of Prasar Bharati chairman had remained vacant since December 2025, following the resignation of former bureaucrat Navneet Sehgal.
In an official statement, the ministry described Joshi as a distinguished creative professional with contributions across literature, advertising, cinema and public communication. It added that he is known for his writing and cultural perspective, and has played a notable role in shaping contemporary media narratives in India.
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Joshi’s tenure at the CBFC has, however, not been without controversy. In 2019, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena called for his resignation, alleging preferential treatment in the certification of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There have also been periodic allegations regarding the functioning of the board.
Before his role in public institutions, Joshi held senior positions in the advertising industry, including chief executive officer of McCann World Group India and chairman of its Asia Pacific division. He has also been a trustee of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts since 2016.
Established under the Prasar Bharati Act, 1990, and operational since 1997, Prasar Bharati functions as India’s statutory public broadcaster. It oversees All India Radio, one of the largest radio networks globally, and Doordarshan, the country’s national television network.
With PTI inputs
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