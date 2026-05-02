Government appoints long-time ally Prasoon Joshi to head Prasar Bharati

Lyricist, writer and communications professional Prasoon Joshi has been appointed chairman of Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Saturday.

Joshi, who has been serving as chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since August 2017, is among the few individuals to have been entrusted with both roles by the ministry. Government sources indicated that a new CBFC chairperson is likely to be appointed soon.

The position of Prasar Bharati chairman had remained vacant since December 2025, following the resignation of former bureaucrat Navneet Sehgal.

In an official statement, the ministry described Joshi as a distinguished creative professional with contributions across literature, advertising, cinema and public communication. It added that he is known for his writing and cultural perspective, and has played a notable role in shaping contemporary media narratives in India.