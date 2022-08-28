Government bans export of wheat flour, maida, semolina

After banning wheat exports in May, the government on Saturday prohibited exports of wheat flour, maida, semolina and wholemeal aata with a view to curb rising prices.

Notifying a decision of the union Cabinet, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), however, said that exports of these items would be allowed subject to permission of the government of India in certain cases.

"Export policy of items (wheat or meslin flour, maida, semolina, wholemeal aata, and resultant aata) is amended from free to prohibited," according to the DGFT's notification. Semolina also includes rawa and sirgi.

It added that the provisions under the foreign trade policy 2015-20, regarding transitional arrangements, will "not" be applicable under this notification.

On August 25, the government decided to put restrictions on the export of wheat or meslin flour to curb rising prices of the commodity.