Government collects Rs 600 crore in Aadhaar-PAN linking penalties

The government has collected over Rs 600 crore as penalties from persons who failed to meet the deadline for linking their PAN (permanent account number) with their Aadhaar cards, Parliament was told on Monday.

Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha, in a written reply, that the number of PANs not linked with Aadhaar, excluding exempted categories, is 11.48 crore as of 29 January 2024.