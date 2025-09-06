Govt drafts accessibility standards for everyday products, but gaps remain

The government has unveiled draft accessibility standards for everyday products from kitchenware and furniture to grooming items and digital payment systems to claiming they will ensure barrier-free access for persons with disabilities.

However, while ambitious on paper, the proposals raise questions about implementation, affordability, and whether industry will genuinely embrace the change.

The framework, prepared by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and Supreme Court directions, adopts the global “POUR” approach comprising of the points Perceivable, Operable, Understandable and Robust. In practice, this means designs should be intuitive, inclusive and usable with minimal effort.

The draft ambitiously covers 20 categories, ranging from kitchenware, grooming products and adaptive clothing to medical supplies, lifts, ATMs and childcare equipment.

Standards include braille and pictogram labels on food packaging, Velcro or magnetic fastenings on clothing, and wheelchair-friendly home layouts. Digital platforms, meanwhile, are expected to ensure screen-reader compatibility and voice-control features.

Yet, past experience suggests that lofty guidelines often fail at the ground level. The Accessible India Campaign, launched with similar fanfare, has struggled with patchy adoption and weak enforcement.

The current draft assumes that manufacturers will redesign products without significant cost escalation, while simultaneously insisting affordability will not be compromised.