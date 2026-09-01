Government halves sugar stock limit for dealers ahead of festive season

The government on Tuesday tightened restrictions on sugar stocks held by dealers, cutting the nationwide limit by half to 2,000 quintals from 4,000 quintals in a move aimed at preventing hoarding and speculative trading ahead of the festive season.

The revised limit will take effect from 15 September and remain in force until 30 November 2026, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.

Under the new rules, dealers will not be allowed to hold sugar for more than 30 days from the date of receipt. At no point and at no location across the country can a dealer stock more than 2,000 quintals of sugar.

However, the existing 4,000-quintal limit will continue to apply to dealers in Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas, taking into account the region’s specific supply requirements.

The government said Kolkata serves as an important sourcing and distribution hub, receiving sugar from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and supplying markets across eastern India, including the northeastern states. Authorities have therefore decided to retain the higher stock limit in the region.

The move comes as the government steps up efforts to ensure sufficient sugar supplies during the festive period and prevent artificial shortages caused by excessive stockpiling.