Government's negative opinion about me proves my judicial independence: Outgoing Raj HC's CJ

The outgoing chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi, on Saturday said the government's negative perception about him is a certificate of his judicial independence.

Justice Kureshi made the remark referring to some observations made by a former chief justice of India in his biography, explaining why the Rajasthan CJ's recommendations on the appointment of the CJs of the Madhya Pradesh and Tripura high courts were rejected.

Addressing the members of the bar and bench of the Rajasthan High Court on the last day of his office, outgoing Chief Justice Kureshi also expressed surprise over the alleged heavy pruning by the Supreme Court the list of advocates sent by high courts for their appointment as judges.