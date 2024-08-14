Governor's post should be done away with, has become burden on democracy: Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the governor's post should be scrapped as the institution has become a "burden on democracy", and stressed that the governors' job was only to obstruct the functioning of governments being run by non-NDA parties.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters in New Delhi, Sisodia, who stepped out of Tihar jail on Friday after being granted bail in the excise policy case, said bureaucrats in Delhi are suffering due to the tussle between the lieutenant-governor and the elected government and he "felt sorry" for them.

The LG's office and the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) dispensation in Delhi have had run-ins on several governance issues.

"The tussle between the LG and the Delhi government is because of the murder of democracy. The rights of elected government were taken away by the Centre. When there is murder of democracy, all stakeholders are affected. Even the officers of the government are suffering and I feel sorry for them," the senior AAP leader told PTI.