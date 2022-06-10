Govt betraying country: Rahul Gandhi on Chinese infra development near Ladakh

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that India carefully monitors developments along its border areas including the construction of infrastructure by China in eastern Ladakh as well as in depth areas.



His comments came when asked about comments by US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles A.Flynn that the Chinese activities across Ladakh are "eye-opening".



Bagchi said he would not like to comment on what Gen Flynn said.



Gen Flynn had said on Wednesday that some of the defence infrastructure that is being created by China near its border with India in Ladakh is "alarming", calling the Chinese activity in that region as "eye-opening".



Flagging concerns over the Chinese infra build-up, the US General also said that the "destabilising and corrosive" behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Indo-Pacific region is simply not helpful.



Gandhi and the Congress party have been attacking the government on the handling of the border situation with China.