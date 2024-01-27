Govt comes out with draft ordinance on Jarange's demands as his march halts outside Mumbai

The Maharashtra government on Friday night came out with a draft ordinance regarding the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange as he halted his march towards Mumbai and camped in neighbouring Navi Mumbai with thousands of supporters.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held meetings with officials to discuss Jarange's demands, and later at night sent a delegation with a draft ordinance to meet the activist, said a statement from his office.

The delegation included social justice department secretary Sumant Bhange, Aurangabad divisional commissioner Madhukar Arangal, chief minister's personal secretary Amol Shinde and others.

Earlier, the 40-year-old activist, who has planned to stage a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, made a fresh demand that the government amend its free education policy to include all Marathas until the benefit of reservation becomes available for the entire community.

He and his supporters would enter Mumbai on Saturday for their planned protest at Azad Maidan ground if their demands were not met by night, he warned. Many of his supporters arrived in Mumbai during the day, and thronged the area near Azad Maidan.

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai in the afternoon, Jarange said he will stay put in Navi Mumbai for the day.

"I am taking a step backward," the 40-year-old activist said, adding that he had stopped having food from Friday and was taking only water.

"If an ordinance (to meet his various demands) is not promulgated tonight, I will come to Mumbai tomorrow," he said.

"I will take decision on going to Azad Maidan tomorrow at noon. Once I set out, there will be no turning back," the activist warned.

The free education policy should be amended so that boys also get free education besides girls, and all Marathas should get free education "from KG to PG" (kindergarten to post-graduation) until the entire community gets reservation, he said.