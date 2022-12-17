Govt committed to achieving defence production target of $22 bn by 2025: Rajnath

He added that India is making defence products not just for the domestic market but also to meet the global requirements. "The world is waiting for the products made in India," he claimed.



India has moved from the group of 'fragile 5' economies to 'fabulous 5 world economies' in the last nine years and registered itself as one of the fastest growing economies, the Defence Minister said on the occasion.



Sanjiv Mehta, President, FICCI, thanked the government for ushering in reforms in the process of defence acquisition and facilitating ease of doing business through the revision of the DPP 2016 as DAP 2020 and assured Industry's unstinted support for achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Raksha Utpadhan'.



Subhrakant Panda, President-Elect, FICCI said that the government's focus on 'Make In India' and 'Make for the World' is an impressive strategic move towards shedding its historical status of one the largest importer of defence equipment to a net exporter.