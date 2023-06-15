Govt cuts import duty on refined soybean & sunflower oils to 12.5 pc

The government has reduced the import duty on refined soybean and sunflower oils to 12.5 per cent from 17.5 per cent with effect from Thursday to boost the domestic availability and check prices, a finance ministry notification said.

Usually, India imports 'crude' soybean and sunflower oils and not their 'refined' form. Yet, the government has reduced the duty on refined soybean and sunflower oils.

With this reduction, the effective duty on refined edible oils stands at 13.7 per cent, including cess on social welfare. The effective duty on all major crude edible oils is 5.5 per cent.