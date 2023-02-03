Govt doesn't want discussion on issues it feels would embarrass it, claims Tharoor

The Narendra Modi dispensation has been "stalling" the Opposition's demand for discussions on every issue which it feels would embarrass it, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor alleged Friday, slamming the government for "not allowing" discussion in Parliament on the Adani Group stock rout.

The government, however, insisted that the Opposition should allow the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address immediately by ending disruptions.

"Whatever issues they want to flag, they can during the debate ...Passage of the resolution thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of the two Houses is a priority," Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told PTI video.