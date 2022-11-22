Govt eases rules for international arrivals; scraps requirement to fill out Air Suvidha form

On Monday, the MOHFW said that on arrival, the passengers should ensure physical distancing and thermal screening of all the arriving international passengers will be done by the health officials present at the point of entry.



"The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol," it said.



Further, the ministry said that all travellers should self-monitor their health post-arrival. They should report to their "nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ state helpline number in case they have any symptoms suggestive," it added.