Govt employee unions to hold rally in Delhi on Aug 10 to demand Old Pension Scheme

Employees of central and state government departments will gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on August 10 to demand restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, a group of railway union leaders said on Tuesday.

The 'Pension Rights Maharally' will be organised under the banner of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS)/National Joint Council of Action (NJCA), they said.

Speaking at a press conference, NJCA national convener and general secretary of All India Railway Men's Federation (AIRF) Shiv Gopal Mishra said the employees who joined government service after January 1, 2004 are strongly opposing the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

They are worried about their future after retirement because they "have been deprived of the Old Pension Scheme and forced into the New Pension Scheme", he said.