Govt employees set to go on strike in Karnataka, CM attempts to assuage concerns

With the government employees in Karnataka set to go on an indefinite strike from March 1, seeking fulfilment of various demands, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reached out to them saying the administration was ready to seek 7th Pay commission's interim report immediately and implement it.

Most of the services, barring a few like transport, critical care at hospitals and crematoriums are likely to be hit due to the stir.

The employees have forwarded three major demands -- implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report, reverting to the Old Pension Scheme and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities.