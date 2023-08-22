Govt extends tenure of DIG, two SPs in CBI

The Centre on Tuesday extended the tenure of Mohit Gupta, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation, till September next year, an official order said.

Gupta is a 2006-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The competent authority has approved an extension of Gupta's tenure as DIG, CBI, for a further period of one year from September 4, 2023 to September 3, 2024, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.