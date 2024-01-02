Govt fears flash floods in Sikkim changed Teesta river's trajectory in north Bengal

Last year's flash-floods in Sikkim, besides causing heavy damage both there as well as in the hills and plains of north Bengal, seem to have also changed the trajectory of Teesta River to a great extent again.

“The change in the trajectory is evident from satellite pictures. This is the fifth time that Teesta River, which flows through the two states of Sikkim and West Bengal, as well as Bangladesh, has changed its trajectory,” said a senior official in the state irrigation department.

Apprehending that this frequent change in trajectory might impact the economic structure of the hills and plains of north Bengal to a great extent in the coming days, the irrigation department has decided to conduct a thorough “morphology survey” of the river.

It has also sent a proposal to the state finance department for financial sanctions to conduct the survey.