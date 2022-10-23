Govt firm on pushing Hindi in higher education despite opposition

Earlier, sources claimed that the Committee of Parliament on Official Language in its 11th volume of the report presented to President Droupadi Murmu last month stated that English should be the medium of instruction only where it is absolutely necessary and gradually English should be replaced with Hindi in those institutions.



"Use of Hindi as medium of instruction and other activities should be Hindi in all technical and non-technical institutions in the country and use of English should be made optional," the committee has recommended.



The committee noted that Hindi can't be a common language unless the medium of instruction is Hindi in universities, higher educational institutions including technical or medical institutes, claimed sources.



While there are many reports about opposition voices in the southern states, particularly in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, the committee's deputy chairman, BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said that these responses are baseless.



"I cannot give my views and feedback on behalf of the committee. These things are baseless Tamil Nadu is exempted under the Official Language Act. There the rules cannot apply. It is not that they do not know this, yet they are raising this issue.



"As for Kerala, Hindi is not being imposed on any state. In the Act which was in force since 1976, both Hindi and English have been languages. It has only been said from our side that the use of Hindi should be increased by the Central Government which are institutions in the category (A). The terminology given by some media is misleading and wrong."



While the reports say that all states and Union territories are divided in three groups (regions) on the basis of progressive usage of Hindi, the BJD leader said, "We have not made this arrangement. It has been in existence since 1976, when Indira Gandhi was in government. Since that time this system has been going on. No changes have been made to this."