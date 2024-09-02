Govt has finally awoken to need for national law for gig workers' welfare, says Congress

The Congress on Monday, 2 September took a swipe at the government after it stated that it is committed to extending social security benefits to gig workers, saying it has "finally awoken" to the need for a comprehensive national law for such workers' welfare and that it is welcome to borrow from its policy on this urgent issue.

The opposition party's remarks came a day after labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government is actively exploring various avenues to ensure gig and platform workers are covered under social security.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the government has "finally awoken" to the need for a comprehensive national law for welfare of gig workers.

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi took this issue up aggressively during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and the Congress governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan have already legislated to provide gig workers with rights and protection, Ramesh said on X.