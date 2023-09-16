Govt hikes windfall tax on domestic crude oil, cuts levy on export of diesel, ATF
Windfall Tax on domestically produced crude oil increased to Rs 10,000 per tonne
;
Published: 16 Sep 2023, 9:01 AM
The government hiked special additional excise duty (SAED) on crude petroleum to Rs 10,000 per tonne with effect from 16 September.
In the last fortnightly review on 1 September windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was set at Rs 6,700/tonne.
Besides, the SAED or duty on export of diesel will be cut to Rs 5.50/litre, from Rs 6/litre currently.
The duty on jet fuel or ATF will be reduced to Rs 3.5/litre effective Saturday, 16 September, from Rs 4/litre currently.
SAED on petrol will continue at nil.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on 1 July, 2022.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 16 Sep 2023, 9:01 AM