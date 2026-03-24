Govt intensifies regulatory surveillance against GLP-1 based weight loss drugs

Amid rising unease over the rapid influx of generic variants of GLP-1-based weight-loss drugs into the Indian market, the government on Tuesday signalled a firm regulatory push, announcing intensified surveillance to curb their unauthorised sale and promotion.

Acting through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Drugs Controller General of India, authorities have sought to restore discipline across the pharmaceutical supply chain, where concerns have grown over the drugs’ easy, on-demand availability — ranging from retail pharmacies and online platforms to wholesalers and wellness clinics.

Officials cautioned that these medications, when used without proper medical supervision, could pose serious health risks, underscoring the urgency of tighter oversight. The government made it clear that enforcement would only intensify in the coming weeks, warning that violations would invite strict penalties, including licence cancellations, fines, and even prosecution under existing laws.