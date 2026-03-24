Govt intensifies regulatory surveillance against GLP-1 based weight loss drugs
Govt warns enforcement will intensify, with violations inviting strict penalties, including licence cancellations, fines and prosecution
Amid rising unease over the rapid influx of generic variants of GLP-1-based weight-loss drugs into the Indian market, the government on Tuesday signalled a firm regulatory push, announcing intensified surveillance to curb their unauthorised sale and promotion.
Acting through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Drugs Controller General of India, authorities have sought to restore discipline across the pharmaceutical supply chain, where concerns have grown over the drugs’ easy, on-demand availability — ranging from retail pharmacies and online platforms to wholesalers and wellness clinics.
Officials cautioned that these medications, when used without proper medical supervision, could pose serious health risks, underscoring the urgency of tighter oversight. The government made it clear that enforcement would only intensify in the coming weeks, warning that violations would invite strict penalties, including licence cancellations, fines, and even prosecution under existing laws.
In a coordinated effort with state regulators, the national drug authority has already rolled out a series of targeted interventions aimed at curbing malpractice and preventing unauthorised use. A key step in this direction came on 10 March, when a comprehensive advisory was issued to manufacturers, explicitly banning surrogate advertising and any indirect promotional strategies that might mislead consumers or encourage off-label consumption.
Enforcement activity has since gathered pace. In recent weeks, inspections and audits were carried out at 49 entities spanning online pharmacy warehouses, wholesalers, retailers, and slimming clinics across multiple regions. These checks focused on uncovering irregularities such as unauthorised sales, improper prescription practices, and misleading marketing tactics. Notices have been issued to those found in violation.
Reaffirming that patient safety remains paramount, regulators warned that the misuse of such weight-loss drugs without clinical oversight could lead to severe complications. Citizens have been advised to use these medications strictly under the supervision of qualified medical practitioners.
Notably, the drugs are approved in India under stringent conditions — prescriptions are limited to specialists such as endocrinologists and internal medicine experts, and for certain indications, cardiologists — highlighting the need for careful, controlled use amid a rapidly expanding and increasingly scrutinised market.
With IANS inputs
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