Govt is forcing digitalisation, using it as tool to discourage demand for MGNREGA: Congress

Congress on Saturday once again took a swipe at BJP accusing it of forced digitalisation in the name of transparency and using it as a tool to discourage demand for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "On the one hand, 48 per cent of all vehicle sales in India during April-Sept 2023 were of SUVs. On the other hand, in the first 6 months of this financial year itself, the Rs. 60,000 crore budgeted under MGNREGA for the year 2023-24 has been exhausted."

"This not only clearly indicates the deepening rural distress and rising inequality across the country, but also demonstrates the Modi government’s priorities which is indirectly suppressing demand for MGNREGA work by inordinately delaying wage payments," he said.