Govt issues advisory to TV channels on coverage of Ukraine conflict, Delhi riots

Last week, clashes broke out between two communities in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri during an Hanuman Jayanti procession.



Having regard to the above, the government expresses serious concern about the manner in which the television channels have gone about their operations in the manner of transmitting content , read the advisory issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.



It strongly advised the television channels to immediately refrain from publishing and transmitting any content which is violative of the aforementioned provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 and the rules thereunder.