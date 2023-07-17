Govt launches chana dal at subsidised rates under brand name

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday launched the sale of subsidised chana dal under the brand name ‘Bharat Dal’ at the rate of Rs 60 per kg for one kg pack and Rs 55 per kg for 30 kg pack.

The retail outlets of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) in Delhi-NCR are selling the chana dal.

The introduction of ‘Bharat Dal’ is a step taken by the Centre towards making pulses available to consumers at affordable prices by converting chana stock of the government into chana dal.