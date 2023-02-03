Govt likely to clear 5 names recommended for elevation as Supreme Court judges

The government is likely to clear the names of three high court chief justices and two HC judges recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court, sources said.

On December 13 last year, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended to the government to appoint Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

Sources aware of judicial appointments told PTI that the government is likely to clear their appointments.