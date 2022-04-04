Govt likely to introduce Bill in RS to amend laws governing CAs, company secretaries

Tribal affairs Minister Arjun Munda is to move a Bill to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura, as passed by the Lok Sabha and to be taken into consideration and to be passed by the Upper House of Parliament.



The discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment is also likely to conclude in the Rajya Sabha with a reply by the minister. "Reply to the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, raised by M. Shanmugam, on March 30," the Rajya Sabha List of Business said.