Govt of not 'jumlas' but 'maha jumlas': Rahul on Centre's jobs announcement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre over its announcement of recruitment of 10 lakh people in the next year and a half, saying this is a government of not 'jumlas' but 'maha jumlas'.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.



The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resource in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.