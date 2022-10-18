Govt on denial mode on Global Hunger Index ranking: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has alleged that the government was in a denial mode on the poverty and hunger index rankings.

He said on Tuesday, "Sadly, the Modi government is in denial mode as was evident when it rejected India's 107 ranking in the Global Hunger Index."

"The UNDP and the Oxford HDI have confirmed what we have said several times: that the UPA government had the best record in lifting people out of poverty.The Report released on 17-10-2022 has confirmed that 27.39 crore were lifted out of poverty in the 10 years of the UPA government".