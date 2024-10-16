Govt orders withdrawal of NSG commandos from VIP security, CRPF to take charge

The Union government has ordered the complete withdrawal of the counter-terrorist commando force NSG from VIP security duties and handing over its nine "high-risk" VIPs to the CRPF by the next month, official sources said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sanctioned a fresh battalion of specially trained personnel, recently withdrawn from Parliament security duties, to be attached to the CRPF VIP security wing.

The protection of nine high-profile VIPs currently under the security of National Security Guard (NSG) 'black cat' commandos will be transitioned to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to sources.

These individuals, who hold 'Z plus' security category, include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP supremo Mayawati, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani.

Also on the list are Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader Raman Singh, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Additionally, protection for other prominent leaders such as former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad, as well as National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, will also be managed by the CRPF going forward. This move marks a significant shift in security arrangements for these political figures, who will continue to receive the highest level of protection under the CRPF's specialized security forces.