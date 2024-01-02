Govt plans to end Free Movement Regime with Myanmar to check influx of illegal migrants, insurgents

The Free Movement Regime (FMR), which allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without visa, will be ended soon, a senior government functionary said on Tuesday.

The 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, currently has FMR. It was implemented in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy.

Under the FMR, every member of the hill tribes, who is either a citizen of India or a citizen of Myanmar and who is resident of any area within 16 km on either side of border can cross over on production of a border pass with one year validity and can stay up to two weeks per visit.

"We are going to end the FMR along the Indo-Myanmar border soon. We are going to put fencing along the entire border. The fencing will be completed in next four-and-a-half years. Anyone coming through will have to...get a visa," the functionary said.

The idea is to not only to stop the misuse of FMR, which is used by insurgent groups to carry out attacks on Indian side and flee towards Myanmar, but also put a halt to influx of illegal immigrants and paralyse drugs and gold smuggling networks.