Govt proposes Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023

The Union ministry of information and broadcasting on Friday invited comments on the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023 that will provide for a consolidated framework to regulate broadcasting services including DTH, OTT and digital news platforms.

The proposed draft bill, which has been released for public consultation, aims to replace the Cable TV Networks (Regulations) Act 1995 and other policy guidelines that govern this sector.

The draft bill also provides for content evaluation committees with independent members, a more participative Broadcast Advisory Council for self-regulation, differentiated approach for programme and advertisement codes and statutory penalties, among others.

The ministry said that with the digitization of the broadcasting sector, especially in cable TV, there is a growing need to streamline the regulatory framework.

"This involves ensuring ease of doing business and enhancing adherence to the Programme Code and Advertisement Code by the broadcasters and Distribution Platform Operators. Recognising the need for a more cohesive approach, the existing fragmented regulatory framework is required to be replaced with a new, comprehensive law," the ministry said.