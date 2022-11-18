Govt proposes penalty of up to Rs.500 cr for data breach under Data Protection Bill

The government has raised the penalty amount to up to Rs.500 crore for violating the provisions proposed under the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 issued on Friday.

The draft personal data protection bill in 2019 proposed a penalty of Rs.15 crore or 4 per cent of the global turnover of an entity.

The draft proposes to set up a Data Protection Board of India, which will carry on functions as per the provisions of the bill.