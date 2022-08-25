Govt puts restrictions on export of wheat flour

The government on Thursday decided to put restrictions on the export of wheat flour to curb rising prices of the commodity.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The decision of the Cabinet "will now allow to put a restriction on the export of Wheat Flour which will ensure a curb on rising prices of wheat flour and ensure food security of the most vulnerable sections of the society," an official statement said.