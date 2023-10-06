Govt reviews NHPC's hydropower projects' status after Sikkim flash floods

The Power Ministry has reviewed the current status of the NHPC's hydropower projects in Sikkim in the aftermath of the state witnessing flash floods.

Due to flash floods in the Teesta river basin in Sikkim during the intervening night of October 3 and 4, all the bridges downstream to NHPC's Teesta-V hydropower station upto Tarkhola/ Pamphok have been either submerged or washed out, thus severely affecting commutation and communication in these areas.

The flood water over topped the dam of Teesta V power station (510 MW) and all connecting roads to the project sites as well as parts of residential colony have been severely damaged, it was informed during an emergency review meeting of all hydel projects in Sikkim, which was undertaken by secretary in the power ministry Pankaj Agrawal with NHPC officials on Wednesday.

Central Electricity Authority personnel were also present in the meeting.