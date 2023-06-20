Govt says Gita Press award unanimous, Lok Sabha LOP says no invite to be on jury

While it is a fact that Gita Press had close relations with Mahatma Gandhi, said Mukul, but by early 1930s the relationship completely deteriorated because of Gandhi’s insistence on temple entry, inter-dining after the Poona Pact and subsequently Gandhi working for Hindu-Muslim unity even before the Partition. He added that they blamed Gandhi for the partition and for the creation of Pakistan. Through the pages of Kalyan, it not only accentuated the Hindu-Muslim divide, criticising Gandhi both privately and publicly but also fanned communal hatred.

In his book, Mukul writes that the aspect of Gita Press and Kalyan that has the greatest significance in the present times is the platform it has provided for communal organisations such as the RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and many others. The post-Independence years saw Gita Press become a vehicle for the agitation against the Hindu Code Bill and in the cow-protection movement.

It is also ironic because the motto of Gita Press is “devotion, knowledge and renunciation”, but their actions run contrary to this, explained Mukul. “At all flash points of history, Gita Press has defended the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha. They supported the Babri Masjid demolition going as far as to say what was demolished was not a mosque, but a temple because it was on the Ramjanmabhoomi. In fact the very first fund to build the Ram temple was started by Gita Press in 1949,” said Mukul. They even sought vote of orthodox organisations such as Ram Rajya Parishad and Hindu Mahasabha.

Tushar Gandhi added that he was not surprised that a ‘committee’ headed by the Prime Minister awarded the prize as the decision is that of the PM rubber-stamped by a pliant committee. “It is yet another attempt to saffronise Gandhi,” he stressed.

The Gandhi Peace Prize has been awarded earlier to organisations such as ISRO (2014), Ramakrishna Mission (1998), Grameen Bank of Bangladesh (2000), Akshaya Patra Foundation (2016). It has also been awarded to Archbishop Desmond Tutu (2005), Dr Nelson Mandela (2000), Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said (2019) and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (2020).