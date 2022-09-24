Govt should compensate farmers for damage caused by rain: Hooda

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded on Friday that the state government pay compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to incessant rain in the past two days.

"Every farmer has suffered a loss of thousands of rupees due to the destruction of standing paddy crop. Due to waterlogging, all crops, including paddy, have been damaged. In such a situation, the government should immediately get the 'girdawari' (survey) done and give compensation to the farmers, he said.

Hooda said the rain has exposed the government's claims of development.