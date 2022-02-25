Govt should evacuate Indian students from Ukraine instead of misusing central agencies: NCP leader

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Friday attacked the Union government, saying that instead of "misusing" central agencies for its political aspirations, it should evacuate Indian students stranded in Ukraine amid Russian invasion.



The NCP leader also alleged that the ruling BJP "seems to be busy in elections" as nothing was done by the government although he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office five days ago to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine given the tension there.



"An increase in tension over a #RussiaUkraineConflict, a week ago I demanded @PMOIndia to evacuate the students ASAP. But the ruling party seems busy in elections, it looks like they have nothing to do with the students stuck amidst war. #UkraineInvasion," Patil, who is Water Resources Minister and state NCP chief, said in a tweet.