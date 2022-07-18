Govt to table weapons of mass destruction bill in RS today

The Rajya Sabha Secretary General will lay on the Table a statement showing the Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the 256th Session of the Rajya Sabha and assented to by the President.



The Rajya Sabha will also make obituary reference to the passing away of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, legendary Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, former Members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing and K.K. Veerappan, President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and third President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki.