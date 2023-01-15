Govt wants to capture last citadel of freedom, the judiciary: Kapil Sibal

"If they manage to do that, that would not bode well for democracy. As it is, all institutions have been captured by them. The judiciary is the last citadel of freedom. If the final word on the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary is left to the government, they will fill these institutions with individuals whose ideology is aligned to that of the political party in power," he alleged.



"As it is, we are finding it difficult to match the juggernaut of this government which has taken over all institutions. We feel that these institutions act on the directions of the government or that they wish to please the government for reasons that are best known to them," he said.



Sibal said the country is in "great difficulty" in view of the Chinese "intruding into our territory both in Ladakh as well as in Arunachal Pradesh", the impending global recession; historic balance of trade in favour of China; absence of buoyancy in private investments; and household saving rates at a "historic low".



Instead of concentrating on real issues relating to our people, including on environment, education and healthcare, the government, by not taking action, is encouraging divisive forces that will ruin our social fabric.