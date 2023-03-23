Govt wants to get Rahul Gandhi removed from LS through disqualification as he speaks truth: Kharge

"There is only one mantra to save democracy in the country-- 'Daro Mat'. So we have to fight unitedly to save democracy," he said.



In his remarks at the book launch, Kharge also alleged that Opposition leaders are also not being allowed to speak freely in Parliament and the government deploys various mechanisms to "trample" upon that person.



Hitting back at Prime Minister Modi for his remote control swipe at him, Kharge said he should first answer who has the remote control to BJP president JP Nadda.



Kharge recalled that last month while speaking in Karnataka's Belagavi the prime minister had taken a dig at him, saying he is Congress president just for the sake of it, and everyone can see and understand, as to whose hands the remote control is in.



Modi had said, "I have great respect for Mallikarjun Kharge, a son of this land, who has about 50 years of parliamentary or legislature experience. He has tried to do whatever he could in the service of people. But I was sad looking at how Kharge, who is the president of the party and a senior in age, was treated during the Congress' session in Chhattisgarh."