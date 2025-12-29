Govt welcomes stay on Aravalli order it earlier sold as essential and scientific

The Union government has executed a near-perfect rhetorical somersault. Having mounted a strenuous defence of a controversial redefinition of the Aravalli Range, it is now enthusiastically welcoming the Supreme Court of India for putting that very order on ice.

On Monday, 29 December, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav hailed the apex court’s decision to keep in abeyance its 20 November verdict accepting a “uniform definition” of the Aravalli hills and ranges, and its proposal to constitute yet another high-powered committee of experts.

“I welcome the Supreme Court directions… We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MoEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range,” Yadav posted on X, adding that “as things stand, a complete ban on mining stays”.

What the minister did not mention was that the stayed order was based on recommendations drafted by his own ministry, defended in court with unusual enthusiasm, and projected as the long-awaited scientific solution to what the government described as regulatory chaos.