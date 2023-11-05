Govt move to extend free ration scheme shows economic distress: Cong
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shifting his position on the issue
The Congress on Sunday 5 November said the government's decision to extend the free ration scheme for another five years is an indication of the continuing high levels of economic distress and growing inequalities in the country.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shifting his position on the issue.
"His latest announcement is an indication of the continuing high level of economic distress and growing inequalities. For the vast majority of Indians incomes have not grown in line with the sky-high prices of essential commodities," Ramesh said in a post on X.
He was referring to the prime minister's announcement that the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) will be extended by another five years.
As chief minister of Gujarat, PM Modi had consistently opposed the National Food Security Act (NFSA) passed by Parliament in September 2013 under the Congress-led UPA government, the Congress MP claimed.
Ramesh said the PMGKY is nothing but the NFSA, which already covered 80 crore Indians. "This of course is not the only example of a U-turn done by him. On MGNREGA too, which proved to be a life-saver during the pandemic, he was forced to shift his position," he alleged.
Speaking at an election rally in Durg in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, the prime minister had said the government will extend the free ration scheme covering 80 crore poor people for five years.