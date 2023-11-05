Govt move to extend free ration scheme shows economic distress: Cong

The Congress on Sunday 5 November said the government's decision to extend the free ration scheme for another five years is an indication of the continuing high levels of economic distress and growing inequalities in the country.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shifting his position on the issue.

"His latest announcement is an indication of the continuing high level of economic distress and growing inequalities. For the vast majority of Indians incomes have not grown in line with the sky-high prices of essential commodities," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He was referring to the prime minister's announcement that the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) will be extended by another five years.