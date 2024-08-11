Govt's security policy should be to take concrete steps: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concern on Saturday, 10 August, over the increase in the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and said the national security policy of the Narendra Modi government should be to "take concrete steps instead of indulging in self-praise".

Kharge's remarks came after two army personnel were killed and six others, including two civilians, injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district at an altitude of 10,000 feet on Saturday.

The operation to hunt down the ultras continued despite the challenging topography.