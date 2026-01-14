GRAP tackles symptoms, not root causes of Delhi’s air pollution: experts

As Delhi continues to grapple with recurring episodes of severe air pollution, environmental experts have cautioned that emergency measures such as the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) offer only temporary relief and do little to address the structural causes of the capital’s worsening air quality.

While acknowledging that GRAP serves as an important crisis-response framework, specialists say it has not translated into sustained reductions in pollution levels and risks becoming a substitute for long-term reform.

“GRAP is a well-designed emergency policy of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), but it has failed to bring about a meaningful decline in pollution,” environmental strategist Sunil Dahiya said, pointing out that the plan relies on an outdated emissions inventory and lacks a system to assess whether measures actually reduce overall pollution loads across the NCR (National Capital Region).

GRAP operates through four escalating stages, each prescribing stricter curbs as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates. However, Dahiya said the tools meant to support the system — including the Decision Support System (DSS) and the Real-Time Advanced Air Source Management Network (R-AASMAN) — are not integrated in a way that allows authorities to evaluate the effectiveness of interventions in real time.

The DSS, developed by the IITM (Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology), provides modelling inputs to policymakers, while R-AASMAN identifies pollution sources in collaboration with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. Experts say the absence of a feedback loop between these systems weakens evidence-based policymaking.

Calling for a shift from emergency firefighting to long-term planning, Bharati Chaturvedi, director of the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, said GRAP was never intended to be a permanent solution.

“GRAP is like applying an ointment to a fracture. It was introduced to give temporary relief while deeper reforms were being implemented. If authorities do not move beyond GRAP, Delhi will face the same crisis year after year,” she said.

Chaturvedi underlined the need for decongesting roads, expanding public transport, eliminating biomass and waste burning, and strengthening regulatory institutions. She also stressed that pollution control agencies require better staffing, funding and scientific capacity to design long-term interventions.

Earlier curbs, limited gains

In November 2025, the CAQM revised the GRAP framework, advancing several curbs to earlier alert stages so that restrictions now kick in sooner as pollution worsens.

Under the revised norms: