Gravest disrespect to President: Congress slams PM Modi for not standing during Bharat Ratna ceremony

The Congress on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed "gravest disrespect" to President Droupadi Murmu by not standing up while she was presenting Bharat Ratna to BJP veteran L.K. Advani.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted pictures on X of President Murmu presenting Bharat Ratna to Advani at his residence. In the pictures, Advani and PM Modi are seated on chairs while President Murmu is standing while handing over the citation to the BJP stalwart.

"The gravest disrespect to our Rashtrapati. The Prime Minister certainly should have been standing," Ramesh said in his post along with the pictures.