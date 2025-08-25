Greater Noida dowry death: Inside the case of Nikki Bhati’s murder

Police have made a third arrest in the brutal dowry murder case of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was assaulted and set ablaze at her in-laws’ home earlier this month after years of abuse and escalating demands.

On Sunday, officers confirmed the arrest of Nikki’s brother-in-law, Rohit Bhati, who had been absconding since the incident. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, and mother-in-law, Daya Bhati, were detained immediately after the killing. The father-in-law, Satveer, remains on the run.

According to eyewitness accounts, Nikki was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire in front of her young son and her sister, Kanchan, who is also married into the same family. The child later told police and reporters that he saw his father and grandmother ignite the flames. Despite being rushed by neighbours to Fortis Hospital and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, Nikki succumbed to her injuries en route.

Nikki and Kanchan had both endured nearly a decade of harassment since their marriages to the Bhati brothers in 2016. Although the family of the two sisters had already provided expensive dowry items—including a Scorpio car, gold jewellery, and cash—the in-laws allegedly continued to demand more, including Rs 36 lakh and a Mercedes.

Disturbing videos have emerged showing Nikki being dragged and beaten by her in-laws. Kanchan, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted but managed to record part of the attack. The footage, alongside testimony from Nikki’s six-year-old son, has been taken as crucial evidence in the case.