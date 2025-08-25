Greater Noida dowry death: Inside the case of Nikki Bhati’s murder
Brother-in-law arrested as probe widens brutal dowry murder case; husband, Vipin Bhati, and mother-in-law, Daya Bhati, were detained immediately after the killing
Police have made a third arrest in the brutal dowry murder case of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was assaulted and set ablaze at her in-laws’ home earlier this month after years of abuse and escalating demands.
On Sunday, officers confirmed the arrest of Nikki’s brother-in-law, Rohit Bhati, who had been absconding since the incident. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, and mother-in-law, Daya Bhati, were detained immediately after the killing. The father-in-law, Satveer, remains on the run.
According to eyewitness accounts, Nikki was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire in front of her young son and her sister, Kanchan, who is also married into the same family. The child later told police and reporters that he saw his father and grandmother ignite the flames. Despite being rushed by neighbours to Fortis Hospital and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, Nikki succumbed to her injuries en route.
Nikki and Kanchan had both endured nearly a decade of harassment since their marriages to the Bhati brothers in 2016. Although the family of the two sisters had already provided expensive dowry items—including a Scorpio car, gold jewellery, and cash—the in-laws allegedly continued to demand more, including Rs 36 lakh and a Mercedes.
Disturbing videos have emerged showing Nikki being dragged and beaten by her in-laws. Kanchan, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted but managed to record part of the attack. The footage, alongside testimony from Nikki’s six-year-old son, has been taken as crucial evidence in the case.
Following the murder, local residents and relatives staged protests outside the police station demanding swift justice. While in custody, Vipin attempted to claim that Nikki had set herself on fire, but his statement was dismissed by investigators as inconsistent with video and witness evidence. He was also injured after allegedly trying to escape police custody.
The case has been registered under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of murder and voluntary hurt. Police have stated that further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.
The killing has provoked widespread anger, with women’s rights activists and local communities demanding stronger protections against dowry-related violence. Legal experts say the case exposes not only the persistence of dowry abuse in India but also repeated systemic failures to intervene before abuse escalates into tragedy.
Nikki leaves behind a young son and grieving relatives, who say her in-laws sought to eliminate her to enable Vipin to remarry. Her family has vowed to pursue the case until all those responsible are brought to justice.
